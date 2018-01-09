Airbnb hosts warned they may not be covered by insurance

An insurance company is warning Airbnb hosts that they could have a claim rejected if they have not told their insurer they are using the holiday web site.

Insuremyhouse.ie says renting out a home may be deemed risky, and require an extra fee for the correct level of cover.

Failing to notify brokers or insurers could mean homeowners are left out of pocket in the event of a claim.

The claim can be rejected whether it is related to the Airbnb hosting activity or not on the basis of non-disclosure of the Airbnb use of the property.

"People have been left not only stunned, but significantly out of pocket because their claims have been denied as a result of inadequate cover," said Deirdre McCarthy, home insurance expert with insuremyhouse.ie.

"We really want to inform people and make it abundantly clear that if they rent out their home through Airbnb, then they must notify their insurer.

"Such activities would be classified as an additional risk by insurers – which is understandable considering 47% of hosts rent out their entire properties – which means they have to vacate the home for the duration of the visitor’s stay."

Around 12,000 people across Ireland are using the website to rent either rooms or the entire property.

Digital desk