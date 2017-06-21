AirBnb criticised for causing impact on the housing crisis

AirBnb has been described as 'socially careless' by a leading homeless charity.

The impact of the holiday accommodation site on the housing crisis was discussed earlier at a Joint Oireachtas Comittee.

AirBnb is an online marketplace and hospitality service, enabling people to lease or rent short-term lodging including vacation rentals, apartment rentals, homestays, hostel beds, or hotel rooms.

It heard there are around twice the number of short term rentals in Dublin as ordinary lettings in the capital.

Protests have been previously held in other countries fighting against its impact on housing in cities around the world, in turn causing rental prices to rise.

But Director of Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, says they don't have hard data because AirBnb won't share it.

"The way in which they treat the data which they get from private citizens and own it as an asset of their organisation and don't share it with public authorities, who need it in order to understand the implications of their behaviour, to me is one of the fundamental things you need to challenge."