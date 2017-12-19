Air Corps to get three new planes costing €32m

Three new fixed wing aircraft are being bought for the Air Corps at a cost of €32m.

The Pilatus planes will replace the five Cessna aircraft bought in 1972.

They will be equipped for surveillance, intelligence gathering and logistical support.

The Department of Defence say the aircraft can operate 24/7 and in all weather conditions.
KEYWORDS: Air corps, Pilatus

 

