Air BnB to face questions from TDs over impact of short-term rentals on housing crisis

Executives from Air BnB will face questions from TDs and Senators today about the impact the business is having on the housing crisis.

Last week, the Oireachtas Housing committee heard that the growth of short term rentals in Dublin is reducing the number of homes available for long term tenants.

Air BnB offices in Dublin

A principal officer at the Department of Housing, Earnán Ó'Cléirigh, said last week that there is concern over the impact on such online platforms could have on properties being withdrawn from the long-term rental sector if not adequately regulated.

The Department is concerned about the availability of online short-term housing and the effect this will have on Landlords seeking to obtain higher returns for short-term renting in the tourism sector.

At last week's meeting, Sinn Fein TD Eoin O'Broin said he was disappointed at the lack of data the company provided to the Oireachtas Committee and said pressure needed to be placed on the company to supply relevant data to the committee.