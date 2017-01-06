AIB sets aside €190m for tracker-mortgages compensation

AIB has set aside €190m to compensate mortgage holders.

The move comes after more than 3,000 people were found to have been wrongly moved off tracker loans.

Fourteen people lost their homes as a result.

The Irish Examiner reports the number of AIB costumers affected may be higher than the bank's estimate.

The bank was one of 15 institutions which wrongly moved upwards of 20,000 people off tracker mortgages onto more expensive loans.

Following a request from the Oireachtas Finance Committee, AIB said that it identified 3,003 of its own accounts affected by the scandal as of December 16 — but admitted the figure may be higher.

Of those 3,003 accounts, AIB confirmed that 14 people had lost their homes “because of the application of an incorrect rate and an assumption that an advanced forbearance solution would have been available”.