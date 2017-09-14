AIB confirm missing customer documentation has been found

AIB have confirmed that the mislaid documentation relating to 500 customers in Co Galway has been found.

The bag containing the documents was handed in to a business in Galway city very soon after it was lost, a journalist told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

But it was only this week, following coverage of the story that the businessman in question realised the importance of the documentation and promptly handed them in to an AIB branch in Co Galway.

In a statement to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, AIB said:

"The mislaid documentation was located on the evening of the 12th September when a business owner in Galway contacted AIB to inform us the documentation was handed in to his premises on the day it was mislaid. All information has been retrieved.

"The Data Protection Commissioner has been informed. Customer contact commenced yesterday and is well advanced."

AIB has begun to contact customers by phone to confirm the material had been found, and customers will then receive confirmation in writing.