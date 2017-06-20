AGSI to seek legal advice on pay deal

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors is to get legal advice on the draft public-sector pay deal.

The body says it has contacted the WRC in relation to "side deals" which have been reached with other unions in recent days.

The move comes after over 20 organisations reached a deal with the Government in recent weeks on a pay agreement to follow the Lansdowne Road deal.

However, the AGSI said that it has specific concerns in relation to the introduction of legislation to enshrine cuts to their pensions.