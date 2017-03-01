AGSI accuses Government of a lack of transparency

The association representing middle ranking Gardaí is accusing the Government of a lack of transparency.

AGSI says it is deeply disappointed that legislation to give officers access to the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court will not be in place until the end of this year.

It also says it has been excluded from a working group set up to look at industrial relations structures for the force.

President Antoinette Cunningham (pictured) says key stakeholders are being left outside the process.
