Agriculture sector accounts for most workplace accidents in 2017

47 people died in workplace accidents last year, according to figures from the Health and Safety Authority.

It is one more than 2016, while the highest number of fatalities was, once again, in the agriculture sector at 24.

It was followed by the construction and transport sectors with six fatalities each.

Accidents involving vehicles accounted for most deaths followed by falls from height.

The statistics also show that elderly farmers are most likely to be killed in work-related incidents.