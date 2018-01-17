Agency connected to successful Brexit leave campaign hired by Irish anti-abortion group

It is reported an anti-abortion campaign group has hired a political consultancy linked to the Brexit leave campaign.

The Ireland edition of The Times reports Kanto will be behind a digital push to keep the 8th amendment in place.

The Westminster-based agency said the group did not want to be identified.

It is understood Kanto will run its web site and help with canvassing.

The news comes ahead of a two day debate on the findings of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment which begins this evening in the Dáil.

The Committee has recommended a law change to allow unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

The Government is consulting with the Attorney General about whether more constitutional change, above and beyond repeal of the 8th, may be needed to allow the Dáil to legislate for abortion.

