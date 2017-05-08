Age Action hits out at closure of garda stations after attack on elderly man in Roscrea

Age Action Ireland are reminding people about the importance of checking in on your elderly neighbours.

It comes after an attack on a man in his 90s at his home in Roscrea, County Tipperary last night.

The man received head injuries, and is being treated in Portlaoise.

Two men broke into his house through a side window, and a quantity of cash was stolen. The man's wife, who is in her 80s, was unharmed.

Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy at Age Action Ireland, says it vitally important to keep an eye on elderly neighbours.

He said: "If you're living near someone who is an older person, and you have the opportunity, please check in on them, please get involved in their lives and let them know there is someone looking out for them.

"The best way to deter criminals is to have good neighbours, to have people coming in to check on those who are living next to them who need that little bit of support.

"It is a tremendous comfort to older people and it can help to deter crime."

He also said older people around the country are living in fear.

“This attack in Roscrea shows the evidence for the fear that so many older people have living in rural communities – particularly since the closure of a number of garda stations – that they could be vulnerable to these kinds of attacks.”

“We really need to see from An Garda Síochána a strategy for older people – the last strategy was from 2010, it needs to be updated.

“We need to ensure that we are protecting those older people that might be a little bit more vulnerable because they are living alone.”

The incident on the Dublin Road, Roscrea in County Tipperary was reported to gardaí at 11:40pm last night, May 7.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and the investigation is on-going.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 24230.