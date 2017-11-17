Aer Lingus launch direct route from Dublin to Seattle in 2018

Aer Lingus has announced that they are launching a new transatlantic route from Dublin to Seattle in 2018.

The direct flights will operate four times weekly from next May. Seattle is the airline’s twelfth transatlantic route from Dublin.

We visited Seattle to show you some of its greatest hits. Our new service begins in May 2018. #SeamlessToSeattle pic.twitter.com/V9Oj0heKjs — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) November 17, 2017

The Seattle route will be the sixth new transatlantic route either launched or planned by Aer Lingus since it was acquired in 2015 by International Airlines Group (IAG), owners of British Airways and Iberia. IAG is run by the former Aer Lingus chief executive Willie Walsh.

Walsh recently said that Aer Lingus could launch an additional 10 routes or so across the Atlantic over the next five years using new fuel efficient, smaller long-haul aircrafts.

According to Aer Lingus, the Seattle service adds 50,000 additional seats to their transatlantic programme for summer 2018 bringing their total 2018 transatlantic capacity to more than 2.75 million seats.