Aer Lingus fined €250,000 in workplace safety case

Aer Lingus has been fined €250,000 for failing to implement safety procedures for couriers coming and going from its warehouse.

A criminal prosecution was brought following a Health and Safety investigation into the death of John Murray from Skerries in Dublin.

He died from head injuries after falling from a loading bay shortly after picking some packages up at Dublin airport in November 2014.

The maximum fine the court could have imposed was €3m.
