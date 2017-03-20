Aer Lingus fined €250,000 in workplace safety case
Aer Lingus has been fined €250,000 for failing to implement safety procedures for couriers coming and going from its warehouse.
A criminal prosecution was brought following a Health and Safety investigation into the death of John Murray from Skerries in Dublin.
He died from head injuries after falling from a loading bay shortly after picking some packages up at Dublin airport in November 2014.
The maximum fine the court could have imposed was €3m.