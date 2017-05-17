Adoption Bill refers back to 'culture of concealment and secrecy'

Concerns have been raised about the new Adoption Bill, which is being debated in the Seanad this afternoon.

Some adopted people have complained that it will not give them full access to their birth records.

In recent weeks the Children's Minister told critics of the bill that she was open to tweaking the legislation.

Senator Ivana Bacik says the final legislation must show trust in adopted people.

"Unfortunately, some of the provisions in the Bill appear to be based on a distrust of adopted persons and appear to refer back to an old culture of concealment and secrecy, the Tuam revelations have shown us only too well what that has led to in the past," she said.