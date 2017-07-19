Action over possession of "Dallas" style mansion in Dublin begins in High Court

A bank appointed receiver has launched High Court action aimed at securing possession of "a palatial eight bedroom mansion" described as being similar to something that featured in the popular 1980s TV series "Dallas."

The proceedings have been brought in respect of a property known as The Grange or Grange House, Ballyboughal in Co Dublin, which it is claimed has been unlawfully re occupied by its owners Jeremiah otherwise Jerry Donovan and his wife Bridget Donovan.

Grange House, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin. Picture: mansionglobal.com

The action has been brought by insolvency practioner George Maloney, who was appointed as receiver over the property in May. He now seeks various orders against the Donovans.

The orders sought include injunctions requiring the defendants or anyone acting with them to cease trespassing and give up vacant possession of the property.

Rossa Fanning SC for the receiver told Mr Justice Paul Gilligan at the High Court today, Mr Maloney secured possession of the property in June which at the time was unoccupied.

Counsel said the palatial mansion was similar to something one might see in the popular 1980s television programme ’Dallas’.

The property has eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool, seven bedrooms, a pool room, a helicopter hanger and a bar called Donovans, "presumably named in sympathy after the owners," counsel said.

Counsel said it was their case the Donovan’s are wrongfully re occupying the property and are refusing to vacate it or provide access to Mr Maloney’s staff.

Mr Maloney is currently unable to gain access to the mansion, counsel added.

Counsel said the receiver had also discovered the property has been marketed by the Donovans for sale on a website called www.mansionglobal.com on with an asking prices of US$7m.

Counsel said the property is not the Donovan’s family home, and they no longer reside there.

Counsel said live and have extensive property interests, including a five bedroom house owned by Mrs Donovan near Heathrow Airport, in England.

Counsel said a letter sent from solicitors acting for the Donovans said Mrs Donovan had re-entered the property so she could remove some personal items of her.

The Donovans have also asserted the receiver had locked them out of the property which they claim is a family home, counsel said.

Counsel said it is Mr Maloney’s case the scenario portrayed in that correspondence is very different from what is happening on the ground.

Mr Maloney was appointed as receiver by KBC bank last May following the defendant’s alleged failure to satisfy a demand of €1.2m which the bank said was due and owing on loans it advanced to them in 2003 and 2005.

He intends to sell the property to reduce the Donovan’s liability to the bank.

Mr Justice Gilligan, following an ex parte application, granted Mr Maloney permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the Donovans.

The case will come back before the court next week.