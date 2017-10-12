Action demanded to reduce waiting-list time for people losing their sight

The Government is today being urged to tackle growing waiting lists for people losing their sight.

Fighting Blindness says one in five people with sight loss is waiting more than a year for an in-patient appointment.

One in three is waiting more than a year for an outpatient appointment.

The group says the delays particularly affects patients with genetic disorders - who cannot receive treatment until they are diagnosed fully.

CEO Kevin Whelan said he has a proposal for Minister for Health Simon Harris.

"Meet with Fighting Blindness, to look at the possibility of even a co-funding arrangement between the charity and the State to improve access to genetic counselling for people with these conditions

"And what we're saying is that we need precise genetic diagnosis for people so that they can have access to the best possible opportunities when they come along to improve their sight and save their vision."