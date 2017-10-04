Acting Garda Commissioner asks anyone with evidence of pressure on rank-and-file officers to come forward

The Acting Garda Commissioner has challenged anyone with evidence that senior management pressured rank-and-file officers to inflate breath test figures to bring it forward.

Dónall Ó Cualáin is before an Oireachtas Committee today ahead of hosting a conference of 300 senior Gardai tomorrow, with a theme of internal conflict resolution.

Commissioner Ó Cualáin says his management has sought names and evidence following the accusation from a spokesperson for the Garda Representative Association.

"We have asked Assistant Commission O'Sullivan to go back and seek any evidence and names of people.

"We can then establish an evidence trail and be able to go to those people and get their version of what is being put out there - that management, in some way, has been putting pressure on frontline members."