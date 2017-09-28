Acting Garda Commissioner admits pledge on Garda station report was 'an error on my part'

The Acting Garda Commissioner, Donall Ó Cualáin, has apologised for not providing a report into the controversial re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station.

Mr Ó Cualáin says he should not have promised the report as it is the responsibility of the Department of Justice.

TDs are concerned Stepaside is only being re-opened to keep Minister Shane Ross happy, rather than for operational reasons.

However, the Acting Garda Commissioner says he cannot provide a report to attest the station should be one of those re-opened.

Donall Ó Cualáin said: "I indicated that the report could be provided, I made that commitment in good faith at the time.

"However, as the interim report is prepared for the Minister for Justice and Equality, it's a matter for the department to approve the release of the document.

"It was an error on my part, I apologise for that."