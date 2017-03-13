Accused man in Bandon murder trial sacks legal team

The jury in the trial of a man charged with murdering his friend in County Cork has been told that he has discharged his legal team, writes Natasha Reid.

The 42-year-old’s trial was in its sixth day at the Central Criminal Court.

Ciprian Grozavu with a last address at Bridge House, Sean Hales Place in Bandon, is charged with murdering Jonathan Duke at that address. The Romanian father of one has pleaded not guilty to murdering the 27-year-old in Co Cork on November 13, 2011.

The court has heard that Mr Grozavu’s acquaintance, Catherine O’Connor, has since been found guilty of murdering Mr Duke, whose body was found in the River Bandon.

The eight men and four women of the jury spent Monday morning listening to the content of his garda interviews.

However, when they returned after lunch, they were told that he had discharged his legal team. They were then sent home and asked to return on Wednesday.

The jury had spent a number of hours listening to the content of the interviews, in which he described Catherine O’Connor stabbing and poking Mr Duke in his flat, before dragging him, unconscious, down the stairs.

D Gda Tim O’Mahony testified that his colleague D Sergeant Ann Murphy left the interview at one stage and returned with the news that Mr Duke had most likely died of strangulation.

“She was choking him,” responded Mr Grozavu.

It was put to him that he had never mentioned choking.

“But you never asked me about it,” he said.

“I can’t be a computer to remember every single detail,” he continued. “Especially with drink, how can I remember every single little detail?”

“Now you remember it?” he was asked.

“Now that you mentioned it, yes,” he replied.

The case continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler.