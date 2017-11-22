Accused looked like a 'monster' says woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Tinder date

A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a Tinder date has told his trial he looked like a "monster" during the alleged assault.

The man, who is in his 30s and can not be identified for legal reasons, denies forcing himself on her after parking up at the UCD campus in 2014.

The woman matched with the accused on Tinder after arriving in Ireland from South America during the summer of 2014 to learn English.

They arranged to go on a date a few weeks later and on July 23 2014, he picked her up and told her he would take her to the best coffee shop in Dublin.

She said he looked very friendly and was smiling.

The court heard he then drove her to a secluded part of UCD’s campus where he stopped the car and switched off the engine.

She said she became very scared when she heard the doors lock.

She said he changed completely and no longer looked like the smiling man who picked her up. She told the jurors he looked like a "monster".

She said he started touching her legs and pulled her dress up. She said her breast became exposed at one point during the struggle.

She said she managed to escape after he punched her in the head, and she met a passerby who helped her flag down a taxi.

The woman will continue her evidence tomorrow morning.