Accused in Tinder rape trial told Gardai he and woman had consensual sex

The Central Criminal Court has heard that a man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder told Gardaí they had consensual sex.

The man, who can’t be identified, is accused of raping the woman at Kilmashogue Lane after driving her up the Dublin Mountains.

The court heard that on September 12 2014 – the day after the alleged rape – Dr. Roz Quinn tested the woman for any sexually transmitted infections.

Dr Quinn said the woman didn’t look very well at all and during their initial consultation the woman didn’t say much and just looked at the floor.

She told the jury the woman wasn’t wearing any make-up and described her face as tear-stained.

The court then heard the tests came back negative.

The prosecution contend the accused raped the then college student in his car after driving her up the Dublin Mountains after meeting fo rteh forst time.

The court has also heard that in the back of a patrol car following his arrest, the accused asked Garda Ciarán Byrne: “Who am I supposed to have raped?” and “Is this the girl from Tinder?” before saying “we had fully consensual sex”.

The trial continues.