Abortion debate live: Ireland coming face-to-face with its past - Simon Harris

Update 5.40pm: Health Minister Simon Harris has said Ireland is now coming face-to-face with its past as it prepares for debate and campaigning around the upcoming abortion referendum, writes Juno McEnroe.

Opening a Dáil debate this evening on recommended changes the abortion laws, he pledged voters will get details of what will happen if abortion restrictions are removed from the Constitution.

"I am working with my Chief Medical Officer and officials, and the Attorney General to consider how best to translate these recommendations into legislation should that be the wish of the Irish people. It is my intention that in the event of a referendum as much information as possible would be available to people.”

Minister Simon Harris reiterates to Dail there are different personal views on abortion but that it will be possible to have a respectful debate.

But the Fine Gael minister went through the numbers or women who had travelled abroad for terminations fro different counties, the complex and personal cases for women but also the more recent use of abortion pills.

He went through the numbers from individual counties who sought terminations abroad, adding:

“ It is estimated that at least 170,000 Irish women have travelled to other countries for abortions since 1980.

“These are not faceless women. They are our friends and neighbours, sisters, cousins, mothers, aunts, wives. Each woman is dealing with her own personal situation and making what is a deeply difficult decision.”

He praised the work of the Oireachtas Committee which has recommended repealling the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution and allowing for unrestricted abortions for pregnancies up to 12 weeks.

Several senior members of government have yet to give their opinion on the recommendations but a referendum is now expected to go ahead in either May or June on the contentious issue.

Minister Harris called for respectful debate in the weeks and months ahead:

“Ultimately, there is always a deeply personal, private story behind each individual case which I believe is a matter for a woman and her doctor. I believe the Irish people trust women and they trust doctors to make these difficult decisions.”

The Dail and country was now coming face-to-face with its past, he also said, adding:

"A history that continues to unfold and continues to hold up a mirror in which we sometimes don’t like what we see.

"Whether it is the damp cold of the Magdalene Laundries creeping into our bones, or the sundered silence of Mother & Baby Homes being broken, or the glimpses of what was an all-too-acceptable culture exposed by the Kerry Babies case – all of these things are connected.

"Connected by the way we as a country have treated women, particularly pregnant women."

The Dail debate will continue this evening as well as this evening with TDs from all parties debating the issue.

4pm: The debate comes as opposition TD Ruth Coppinger said this afternoon she may propose the wording of an abortion referendum in the Dáil next week if the Government does not.

Ms Coppinger says the Government need to get a move on and publish the wording of a referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The Government is currently getting legal advice on the proposals from the Oireachtas committee before calling a vote.

Coppinger has said the government must also need stick to their word and reveal the laws that would come in if the 8th Amendment is repealed.

She said: "I have no confidence, that this Dáil with its current make up, could actually be trusted to enact that legislation unless it gets a public endorsement in this referendum.

I think people should know what they are voting for and I am actually confident that they will accept."