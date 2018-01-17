Abortion debate live: Dail discussing report of the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment

A Dail debate on the report of the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution is taking place this evening.

Watch the debate live here ...

4pm: The debate comes as opposition TD Ruth Coppinger said this afternoon she may propose the wording of an abortion referendum in the Dáil next week if the Government does not.

Ms Coppinger says the Government need to get a move on and publish the wording of a referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The Government is currently getting legal advice on the proposals from the Oireachtas committee before calling a vote.

Coppinger has said the government must also need stick to their word and reveal the laws that would come in if the 8th Amendment is repealed.

Opposition TD Ruth Coppinger

She said: "I have no confidence, that this Dáil with its current make up, could actually be trusted to enact that legislation unless it gets a public endorsement in this referendum.

I think people should know what they are voting for and I am actually confident that they will accept."