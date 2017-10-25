Abortion Committee chairperson offers extra date to hear from pro-life doctors

The chair of the Oireachtas abortion committee has offered pro-life campaigners the opportunity to bring in doctors and other medical experts who oppose terminations next month amid ongoing claims of bias in the group, writes Political Correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Fine Gael senator and committee chair Catherine Noone offered the olive branch as she separately denied any bias allegations and insisted the cross-party group "did not refuse" to hear the testimony of witnesses because of the "public position" they hold on abortion.

Fine Gael senator and committee chair Catherine Noone

In the past fortnight, the committee has been beset by claims of bias, with Independent senator Ronan Mullen and Independent TD Mattie McGrath threatening to quit and pro-life campaigner and psychiatrist Prof Patrica Casey pulling out of a planned meeting.

In the letter to committee members, Ms Noone said the claim is untrue and warning ongoing allegations of bias are "distracting" from the work of the cross-party group.

However, she in a bid to end the allegations, she said an extra date will be made available in November to allow other witnesses who are likely to represent pro-life views to have their voices heard.

"I would like to take the opportunity to invite members who wish to propose other witnesses who they believe will provide additional evidence and expertise to the already scheduled list of witnesses to put forward their suggestions.

"I would be happy to schedule an additional hearing in late November for these witnesses," the letter from Ms Noone, sent this afternoon, read.

"There is a matter being played out in the media that requires clarification and is distracting from the work of this Oireachtas committee.

"It relates to a perception that the committee showed a bias in the way witnesses were selected. I would like to recall the earlier decision of the committee which was that the criteria approved when we sat down to plan our work was we would not repeat the work of the Citizens Assembly.

"Instead, we would use our time to examine the recommendations of the assembly with expert witnesses, and some of the witnesses we selected had in fact given evidence.

"Committee members were invited to submit the names of experts whose testimony would enable the committee to fully test the recommendations of the assembly.

"I want to be clear, and the committee records bear this out, the committee did not refuse to hear testimony of any witness because of the known public position they held on abortion.

"The fact that many of our witnesses, for example medical professionals, have advised the committee to recommend constitutional change does not make them biased.

"However, if there are experts who can give a different view, I am certain the committee will be open to hearing from them," she wrote.

The letter is one of a number of issues expected to be discussed today in addition to the scheduled meetings with groups affected by abortion.

Among other issues to be discussed will be a call from Solidarity-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger to hold a vote potentially as soon as this week as "a delayed vote on repeal is dangerous for all who want to deal with the reality of abortion".

As reported by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday, key Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil committee members are likely to block any attempt to vote this week over claims it would undermine the independence of the committee.