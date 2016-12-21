AA reminds motorists to drive safe on shortest day of the year

Today is the shortest day of the year, and also "Be Safe, Be Seen Day".

The Road Safety Authority is reminding pedestrians, cyclists and motorcylists to wear high visibility material when on the roads.

The RSA says over a third of the 182 people killed on our roads so far this year were among these "vulnerable" road users.

The AA is also reminding motorists to drive safely, with high volumes of traffic on the roads ahead of Christmas.

Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland is Conor Faughnan:" We're advising people that unfortunately it is a dangerous time of the year, so allow yourself plenty extra time for the journey and just try and be relaxed about it especially if the weather turns on us.

"It can get very nasty around this time of year, but we just encourage people to be patient and not take any risks and to allow extra time for that journey if you are crossing the country."