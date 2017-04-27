AA issue traffic advice ahead of bank holiday weekend

Another bank holiday exodus will begin Friday afternoon in towns and cities across the country.

Like the Easter weekend, motorists are being reminded that Gardaí can now conduct roadside drug testing, along with the standard drink driving tests.

AA Roadwatch is advising people to allow extra time for their journey this afternoon as some workers will use this weekend to kickstart their summer holiday period.

Roisin Nestor is from the organisation and has this information for motorists nationwide today.

"So in the cities traffic gets busy early," she said.

"In Dublin you're looking a delays building around 3pm and then around 4pm the other major cities get busy.

"If you're going through Adare on the N21 Tralee-Limerick road, it's already a busy spot most evenings so on a bank holiday Friday evening it would be quite busy."