A third of Irish adults will be obese by 2025

Ireland has one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe, but the country with the lowest investment in treatment.

A third of Irish adults will be obese by the year 2025 if the Government doesn't take action.

Health groups are calling for a national obesity treatment programme - with the current crisis costing the state over €1bn a year.

New data shows that the cost of diabetes medication decreases by 97% after obesity surgery.

Writer Jules Coll underwent gastric bypass surgery and lost 19 stone

"I would say that it is the most difficult way to lose weight because you have to undergo surgery and anaesthetic, and the risks that come with it.

"Then you have to radically overhaul your life, but at least this is giving you the tool to finally be able to guarantee that you can lose weight.

"This is akin to somebody going and getting a triple bypass."