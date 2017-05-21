'A shocking case of animal cruelty': Kittens dumped in clothes recycling bank

Three kittens were dumped at a clothes recycling bank in Cork on Thursday.

Cork woman Maureen, spoke to Neil Prendeville on Cork's RedFM to describe how her daughter found the kittens.

Her daughter was using the clothes recycling bank at Douglas Court Shopping Centre in Douglas, Cork, when she heard tiny meows coming from inside the container.

She waited four hours for the company to come and unlock the bin.

They removed a shoe-box tied with twine that had three kittens inside, their eyes hadn't even opened yet.

The kittens are now being looked after by Cork Cat Action Trust after what Maureen described as a "shocking case of animal cruelty".