A Postcard from the Dole: Early Years workers to highlight employment conditions

Early Years workers are sending 'A Postcard from the Dole' to the Minister for Finance.

It is part of a campaign by SIPTU to highlight the precarious employment conditions faced by workers in the sector.

Organiser Theresa Butler says they want Paschal Donohoe to know they have to 'sign on' because their employment contracts only provide for 38 weeks of paid work per year.

"We're carrying out an action which is 'A Postcard from the Dole'.

"It's Early Years educators across the country are sending this postcard to their local representatives as well as to the Minister of Finance.

"What it is is a lobbying action to highlight the fact that Early Years workers are on precarious contracts that only pay them for 38 weeks of the year, and then they are forced into a situation where they have to claim social welfare for the summer months," she said.