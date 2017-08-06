'A number of people present' when man fatally stabbed in Clare

Update 12.15pm: Gardaí have arrested a second man following the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Kilkee Co Clare. The man in his early 20s was arrested in the area earlier today.

Gardaí say a knife that is believed to have been used in the attack has been recovered, and that a number of people were present when the stabbing took place.

Gardaí at one of the scenes at Marion Estate, Kilkee Co Clare. Picture: Eamon Ward

Earlier:

A man has died after a stabbing in Co Clare.

The 25-year-old man was stabbed in the Marion Estate in Kilkee in Co Clare. He was taken to Limerick University Hospital at about 1.15am today, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the investigation and is being held at Kilrush garda station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. The Garda Technical Bureau is scheduled to attend later.

Gardaí at Kilrush, Co Clare are investigating. They have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.