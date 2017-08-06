A mass of colour at Cork Pride parade

The final day of Cork Pride is currently underway with a large crowd parading around Cork city.

There is a mass of colour on the Grand Parade as revellers have joined together to celebrate the LGBT community.

Numerous magical and bright floats are visible as well as balloons and giant inflatables as people across Ireland join together to show their love and pride for the community.

The parade will finish up at 3pm at the Grand Parade but there is an after party until 6pm.

Live bands and DJ's will play at the Main Stage on the Grand Parade where there will also be food stalls on the streets.