A fly infestation is driving people in Ringsend and Sandymount 'demented'

Residents in Dublin's Ringsend and Sandymount are apparently being "driven demented" by a fly infestation.

Dublin City Council is trying to find out what is causing the swarm.

It has forced homes and businesses to keep their windows shut for a number of days.

Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys says there could be a number of reasons for the extreme influx.

He said: "The city council has been trying to ascertain where the problem originated from, because within the area we have one of the largest waste water treatment plants.

"It's happened before where algae on the beach has caused problems like this before, but at the moment we're not quite sure."