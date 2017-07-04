A 44-year-old man has been shot in both legs in Derry

A man has been shot in both legs in what police have described as a ’brutal attack’ in Derry.

The 44-year-old was injured shortly after 11:30pm last night.

Councillor, Brian Tierney, has said it comes just days after a hoax security alert, and people are ’fed up’ with criminality.

"We will continue to engage with anyone who wants to engage with us but what we will say outright is that this attack last night on this man for whatever reason is wrong and it shouldn’t have happened, they was wrong in the past and they are still wrong today," he said.