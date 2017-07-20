9 Irish medical students involved in a road accident in Malawi

9 Irish medical students have been involved in a road traffic accident in Malawi. 

The students had been on a placement in Zambia and were travelling in the region.

One of them has a dislocated collar bone after the incident.

The conditions of the other students are not known.

They’re being brought to a nearby health centre and the Department of Foreign Affairs says they’re providing consular assistance.

