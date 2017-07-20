9 Irish medical students involved in a road accident in Malawi
9 Irish medical students have been involved in a road traffic accident in Malawi.
The students had been on a placement in Zambia and were travelling in the region.
One of them has a dislocated collar bone after the incident.
The conditions of the other students are not known.
They’re being brought to a nearby health centre and the Department of Foreign Affairs says they’re providing consular assistance.
More as we get it ...
