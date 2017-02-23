890 positions available in recruitment drive for Defence Forces

The Government has announced a major recruitment drive for the Defence Forces.

890 positions are available for general service recruits, apprentices and cadets.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe says it opens up significant opportunities, across the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service.

9,500 people are currently employed in the Defence Forces.
