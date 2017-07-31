88% Irish people recognise the importance of eathing well, according to Bord Bia study

Irish people are becoming more health conscious with 88% recognising the importance of eating well.

According to new figures from Bord Bia, 94% of people say they try to get their five-a-day, with fewer parents concerned about childhood obesity.

But with the clean eating trend gaining popularity, 60% of people say they find food labels confusing.

David Deeley from Bord Bia said that people are beginning to acknowledge that there is a link between healthy eating and your mental wellbeing, but there are still challenges.

"We need to improve label language for consumers and guide them on managing the world of health claims, said Mr Deeley.

"It's about helping consumers and making it simpler for them," he added.

Bord Bia’s PERIscope study has been exploring consumer attitudes a wide range of food related topics including local food, the environment, and health and wellbeing.

The study was carried out across 8 countries - Ireland and the UK, four Continental European markets, along with the US and China –and involves over 8,000 interviews.

Other findings from the study include: The perception of ‘low fat’ as a healthy choice is experiencing decline, down from 71% in 2006 to 58%

Sugar is also under pressure with 59% checking for sugar content and this rises 71% are conscious of their children’s sugar intake.

People are trying to eat less sugar and bad fat (98%), salt (96%), soft drinks (92%) and breads, cereals, rice and pasta (64%). Meat creates divided opinion with 49% saying they are eating less while 51% are consuming more.

Some 25% of men are solely responsible for cooking in the home.

Only 3 in 10 people are confident that they could produce a good Sunday roast, yet cooking from scratch is showing growth over time rising from 46% in 2005 to 69%.

40% eat takeaway once a week

Half of people bring in their own lunch to work, with less people now going out for lunch.

The importance of buying local peaked during the recession at 73% and now rests at 67%.

According to respondents, picking food that are easy to prepare (77%) and quick to cook (69%) are important considerations.





Visit the Bord Bia website to access the full reports and country summaries.