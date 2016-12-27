84 Dublin taxi drivers being asked for DNA samples after alleged rape

Eighty-four taxi drivers in Dublin are being asked for DNA samples after an alleged rape.

The men have been chosen because their cars match the make and model of the suspect's vehicle.

The Irish Times says today that the attack was reported by a woman after a night out on December 11 last year.

In the original incident, the victim had been out in the Harcourt Street area of Dublin. She hailed a taxi and alleges that on the way to Raheny, the driver raped her.

DNA samples were gathered immediately after the attack. Gardaí believe they have the DNA profile of the taxi driver against whom the allegation has been made.

Eighty-four drivers were working in a vehicle similar to the suspect's car at the reported time of the alleged attack.

Gathering samples from them is the first case of mass screening since the DNA database was introduced more than 12 months ago.