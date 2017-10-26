83% of Irish adults listen to the radio every day

New figures show that 3.1 million people in Ireland listen to the radio every day.

The latest Joint National Listenership Results (JNLR) show that 83% of over 15s listen to Irish radio on a daily basis and radio accounts for 88% of all audio listening in Ireland.

The figures cover the period of October 2016 to September 2017

Many shows across Ireland's most popular radio stations reported increases in their audience.

On RTÉ Radio One, Morning Ireland is still the most popular radio show in Ireland with a reach of 434,000 people.

Joe Duffy brings in 370,000 for his Liveline show, making it the second most popular show in the country.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy has gained 14,000 listeners for his radio programme, landing at 330,000 listeners.

22% of people aged over 15 listen to 2FM, with a station-wide reach of 816,000.

Compared to last year, 44,000 more people are tuning into Breakfast Republic on that station, which pulls in 330,000 listeners.

Eoghan McDermott and Nicky Byrne have both also made gains of 9,000 and 7,000 respectively.

On Newstalk, Newstalk Breakfast had a 2,000 listener increase to a reach of 121,000 while Pat Kenny lost 1,000 listeners dropping to 150,000.

Station-wide, Newstalk 106-108FM has grown 6.2% and increased its listenership by 40,000 listeners, reaching 739,000.

Today FM saw a .1% increase in market share while recording an 18 month high of 870,000 listeners.

This 9,000 listener increase was helped by increases for Ian Dempsey, Demot and Dave, Al Porter and Matt Cooper.

‘Own music’ listening came in at 8%, Spotify was 3.3% and podcasts and listen back was 1.1%.

95% of all listening happens on AM/FM radio and listeners tune in for more than four hours every day.

More than a quarter of Irish adults have downloaded a radio app, according to the findings.

‘#Choose Radio’, which represents all of Ireland’s radio sales houses drawn from RTÉ and the independent radio sector, has said that recent storms prove how much people trust radio.

“We saw first-hand with the recent horrendous weather conditions just how effective our medium can be when we work together and use all of our platforms to their maximum potential, to succinctly inform our large audience,” said Chairperson of #Choose Radio Gabrielle Cummins.

“As a collective, when we have an important message to get across, people will hear it and that’s a really powerful tool.”