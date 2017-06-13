€80,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Offaly

€80,000 worth of drugs have been seized in County Offaly.

Gardai discovered a cannabis grow house with in excess of 100 plants in the Clara area yesterday.

Local Garda units, assisted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, are investigating.

The discovery follows another seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis plants in the Castlebar, Nenagh and Dundalk areas on Friday.