€80,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Offaly
13/06/2017 - 10:50:33
€80,000 worth of drugs have been seized in County Offaly.
Gardai discovered a cannabis grow house with in excess of 100 plants in the Clara area yesterday.
Local Garda units, assisted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, are investigating.
The discovery follows another seizure of €200,000 worth of cannabis plants in the Castlebar, Nenagh and Dundalk areas on Friday.
Cannabis grow house discovered during yesterdays op in Co Offaly invoving Gardaí from Clara & Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau. pic.twitter.com/UoJ4PwUB96— Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 13, 2017
