79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Belfast

A 79-year-old pedestrian has died following a road crash in Belfast.

The victim, named by police in the North as Patrick McDermott, was walking along Albertbridge Road at around 3.30pm on Friday when he was apparently struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses said passers-by tried to give first aid to Mr McDermott, who later died.

Several roads in the area were closed, with diversions put in place, following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.