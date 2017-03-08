76-year-old dies in Drogheda crash

A 76-year-old man has died in a car crash tonight at Roadhall roundabout, North Road, Drogheda.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 7.30pm.

The man was the sole occupant of the car and he was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation but is expected to be reopened by 12 midnight tonight. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.