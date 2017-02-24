75% of rent review complaints are resolved in favour of tenants

Three-quarters of complaints about rent reviews are resolved in favour of the tenants.

New data from the Residential Tenancies Boards shows there has been a 185% increase in reported cases since the introduction of rent pressure zones in December.

The Government says they will help keep costs down in highly populated areas by only allowing 4% hikes, every three years.

But Director of the RTB, Rosalind Carroll, says the conditions are leading to confusion.

"Disputes that are coming into us at the moment in terms of the 185% increase is disputes about whether that rent review was due or not.

"So in 75% of the ones that have come in have been in favour of the tenant, the landlord has gone ahead of rent review."