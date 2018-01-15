73 children were on trolleys in first fortnight of this year

For the first time the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is to begin counting the number of children without a bed.

The INMO will now count and publish trolley figures for Ireland’s Children’s hospitals: Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, National Children’s Hospital Tallaght and Children’s University Hospital Temple Street.

According to the organisation, trolleys in paediatric hospitals is a new phenomenon and highlighted that these numbers have not previously been included in the trolley count.

The figures reveal that in the first two weeks of January 2018, there were 73 children on trolleys in the three children’s hospitals.

"The negative outcome for patients arising from long trolley waits is proven and accepted," said INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha.

"Exposing children to extended periods in an emergency department is unsatisfactory on many levels not least of which is the possible exposure to traumatic events."

Today’s figures reveal that there are 506 adults on trolleys around the country.

University Hospital Waterford is the most overcrowded with 44 patients waiting on a bed.

Although it is almost 50 fewer than last Monday, the figure could increase as flu season is expected to peak either this week or next week.