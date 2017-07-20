70-year-old woman arrested in Belfast for fraud
20/07/2017 - 17:37:06Back to Ireland Home
A 70-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money offences in Belfast.
Police were alerted after a suspicious bank withdrawal from a 74-year-old man's account in Coleraine.
The man had been the victim of a scam and had posted thousands of pounds in cash to addresses in London and Belfast.
The PSNI arrested the woman in connection with the incident today.
Join the conversation - comment here