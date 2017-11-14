70% of young LGBT people do not feel safe at school

70% of young LGBT people don't feel safe at school.

Support organisation 'BeLongTo' is hosting Stand Up! Week, which tackles homophobic and transphobic bullying in schools by increasing awareness, friendship and support for students.

Director of 'BeLongTo' Moninne Griffith, says some students can go through very painful and challenging times in school.

She said: "We know that LGBT young people are twice as likely to self harm, three times as likely to consider suicide, and four times as likely to experience mental health issues such as depression or anxiety.

"This is because of the bullying that they experience as well as isolation and fear of rejection."

She explained how the initiative works.

She said: "70% of young people don't feel safe in schools and that's why Stand Up! Is so important.

"It takes place in secondary schools across Ireland this week and the aim is to make schools safe and supported for all students irrespective of their gender identity or sexual orientation."

Stand Up! Week runs from November, 13-17 and will take place schools and youth services around Ireland.

According to the Stand Up! Website, "teachers and youth workers will offer all young people who participate in their centre/school the opportunity to participate in fun and educational activities."

These activites are to help "increase awareness, build supportive links among young people and reduce the incidence of bullying and name-calling."