70% of pregnant women say people touch their bump without permission
7 in 10 pregnant women complain that people touch their baby bump without permission.
They are also unhappy with comments about their size and shape.
While 90% receive un-asked for advice on how to care for their children.
The research from C&G Babyclub reveals that new mums are bombarded with conflicting advice, contributing to the pressure women feel to be the perfect mum.
