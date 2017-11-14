70% of pregnant women say people touch their bump without permission

7 in 10 pregnant women complain that people touch their baby bump without permission.

They are also unhappy with comments about their size and shape.

While 90% receive un-asked for advice on how to care for their children.

The research from C&G Babyclub reveals that new mums are bombarded with conflicting advice, contributing to the pressure women feel to be the perfect mum.
