€6m Government fund to help disadvantaged students access higher education

The government has announced €6m in funding to get more students from disadvantaged backgrounds into higher education.

The 1916 Bursary Fund will support 600 students over the course of three years.

They will each receive an annual payment of €5,000 to help them in their studies.

The students will be from groups currently under-represented at third level.
