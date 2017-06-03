6kg of Semtex seized from Dublin taxi

Two men are being questioned by gardaí following an operation targeting dissident republicans in central Dublin.

A quantity of explosives was found when gardaí stopped a taxi last night on Spring Garden Street in Ballybough. Nearby residents were evacuated.

The arrested men are being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under the Offences against the State Act.

The Herald reports that 6kg of Semtex was recovered, and that detonators were also seized.

Members of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at the scene where two men were arrested on Spring Garden Street , Dublin tonight. Picture: Collins

