68-year-old man dead following collision in Donegal

A 68-year-old man has died in a collision between a car and a tractor in Co Donegal.

The driver of the tractor was fatally injured in the crash which happened at approximately 6.55am on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 3.5 miles outside Letterkenny, and his body has been removed to the Letterkenny University Hospital morgue.

The driver of the car was also injured and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are "unknown at this stage", according to gardaí.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital Desk