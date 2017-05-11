€6.5m for woman who suffered brain damage in crash as teen

A 26-year old woman who suffered brain damage as a teenager when the car in which she was a passenger collided with another vehicle has settled her High Court action for a total of €6.5million, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

The woman who cannot be named as she is a ward of court was a passenger in a car which crashed in the Midlands in 2008. She had to be cut out of the wreckage.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly who today approved a final settlement of €5million in the case said an interim settlement of €1.5m had been made in the case in 2012.

The woman had though her father sued the drivers of the two vehicles in relation to the accident.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to steer, stop, swerve or in any other manner to manage the motor vehicle so as to avoid the collision and an alleged failure to have any regard for the safety of the young woman.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to maintain any or any adequate or proper lookout and that there was driving at an alleged excessive speed.

The claims were denied.

In court today her counsel Finbarr Fox SC said the young woman was only a teenager at the time of the accident. She suffered brain damage and also other injuries including the loss of vision in her left eye and has impaired vision in her right eye. He said she suffered very serious injuries and now needs full time care. She preferred to be at home and her father gave up his job to look after her.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kelly said it was a fair and good one and that was now the end of the litigation for the young woman.